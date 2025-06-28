Empowered!

Empowered!

Empowered!
Empowered!
The dark side of weight loss: Are GLP-1 agonists putting patients at risk for blindness, depression and suicidal thinking? - podcast
0:00
-23:51

The dark side of weight loss: Are GLP-1 agonists putting patients at risk for blindness, depression and suicidal thinking? - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "The dark side of weight loss: Are GLP-1 agonists putting patients at risk for blindness, depression and suicidal thinking?"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Jun 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

The dark side of weight loss: Are GLP-1 agonists putting patients at risk for blindness, depression and suicidal thinking?

Robyn Chuter
·
Jun 27
The dark side of weight loss: Are GLP-1 agonists putting patients at risk for blindness, depression and suicidal thinking?

Do you ever get the feeling that you're living in Groundhog Day? I sure as heck do.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture