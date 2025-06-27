Empowered!

Christian
2d

I guess coffee doesn't count as a weight loss drug, (as it wasn't in the table) .

Whilst I don't drink it to suppress my appetite, I find that it does.

Or maybe I'm just older and no longer feel the urge to eat like a horse.

Funnily enough, I can often work all day at a moderate physical level without wanting food but keeping fluids up. I like to think I'm in fat burning mode.

If I'm working at my desk job, then I get the munchies, or maybe stress/bordeom related munchies,

Different story if it's intense exercise, then I often get into 'pac man mode' when I get home and eat everything in sight!

Anna Harper
2d

I have difficulty keeping weight on! I do keep fluids up and eat healthy organic foods, with small piece dark vegan chocolate as treat on occasions. Find protein in the mornings help, no grazing between meals and lots of vegetables. Have friend who is definitely overweight who says she avoids sugar, but coconut flat whites cannot be good for you.

Doing weights, resistance training daily is key for me, as is QiGong and breathing exercises. It really cannot be that hard if one tries! I do think metabolism has a part to play.

But these drugs are dangerous. We will not have a healthy population anywhere in the Western world in 5 years, I suspect we might not even now..

Appreciate your exceptional knowledge on these 'pharmacological' drugs Robyn.

