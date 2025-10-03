Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
4d

I appreciate your work to expose the myths of gluten sensitivity. I had read other exposes that said people who can't eat wheat without getting sick in the US find themselves able to eat wheat when they travel to Europe/Australia without ill-effect. Leading to speculation that US agriculture practices, use of Monsanto seed, Monsanto Round-Up and other specific to US food production, processing of wheat is the culprit, not wheat itself. Or that Monsanto GMO seed is to blame, non-GMO seed would produce different outcomes?

I know you are in Australia and your data pool is largely your own nation, but do you have any insights about the theory I've read and describe, how that interplays with what you've shared? Could it be the US agribusiness model, not gluten that causes reaction in more people than gluten alone, genetic predispositions could account for?

I've also read suggestions that gluten intolerance (and peanut, other allergens some people have severe reactions to) is related to vaccine injury. Who knows anymore, so many possible environmental factors could be fingered, without the blind studies you describe it would be hard to be sure. But maybe there's more to it than just the genes of the person consuming it? Or that GMO/pesticides/processing common in the US (or Australia?) that aren't in use elsewhere?

Thanks for your insights!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
Sarah McMillan's avatar
Sarah McMillan
2d

This is a hard one! I’ve been gluten free for a decade and I have not tested positive for celiac. However, I have digestive upset every time i eat too much gluten (a bite of a pastry seems fine, bringing home a loaf of bread doesn’t). I have tried this so, so many times throughout the years because i have no desire to be gluten free. I tried the whole eat bread in Europe thing and it did not work for me either. I’ve read a few articles about the myth of gluten sensitivity. I don’t know what to make of my situation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture