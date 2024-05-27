The Big Digital ID Sell & The FOI Solution
We have BIG problems with government. But we also have potential solutions, if we work together to develop them.
Recently, Mitch interviewed former Senator Rex Patrick, aka the Transparency Warrior, on his dogged work to bring the COVID-era National Cabinet documents to light - among Rex’s many other Freedom of Information requests.
In this week’s Stand Up Sits Down podcast, Mitch and I discuss our major take-aways from that interview, as well as unpacking the implications of the recent passing of the Digital ID bill (hint: it’s not great).
Or watch here:
Thanks to the inspiration of, we’re launching a project to harness the power of FOI requests to restore accountability to our out-of-control government and bureaucracy. Whatever your talents - whether you are already experienced with making FOI requests, know how to set up and manage a database to track multiple requests, are an independent journalist who can turn FOI requests and responses into engaging news content, or any other relevant skills, we want to hear from you! Use the contact form on https://www.standupnowaustralia.com.au/stand-up-sits-down-podcast/episode-55 to get in touch.
