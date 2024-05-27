Recently, Mitch interviewed former Senator Rex Patrick, aka the Transparency Warrior, on his dogged work to bring the COVID-era National Cabinet documents to light - among Rex’s many other Freedom of Information requests.

In this week’s Stand Up Sits Down podcast, Mitch and I discuss our major take-aways from that interview, as well as unpacking the implications of the recent passing of the Digital ID bill (hint: it’s not great).

Listen here:

Or watch here:

Thanks to the inspiration of

, we’re launching a project to harness the power of FOI requests to restore accountability to our out-of-control government and bureaucracy. Whatever your talents - whether you are already experienced with making FOI requests, know how to set up and manage a database to track multiple requests, are an independent journalist who can turn FOI requests and responses into engaging news content, or any other relevant skills, we want to hear from you! Use the contact form on

to get in touch.

Leave a comment