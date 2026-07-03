Smells Like Neurodegeneration: GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Taste and Smell Disturbance - podcast

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Smells Like Neurodegeneration: GLP-1 Drugs Linked to Taste and Smell Disturbance Robyn Chuter · Jul 3 In last week’s post, I covered a report on the concerning finding that GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic may cause users to engage in less spontaneous movement and exercise, thus setting them up for weight regain and physical frailty. Hard on the heels of that worrying news comes a new paper carrying the alarming message that the blockbuster weight loss drugs appear to increase the risk of taste and smell disturbances, and that these sensory disturbances may reflect neurological damage. Read full story

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