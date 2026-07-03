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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
7h

Thanks so much for this insightful analysis Robyn. Drs are prescribing it without knowing or acknowledging the risks, long-term side effects. People too are lazy and do not ask critical questions it seems. Nor do they eat healthy or exercise.

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
9h

I was prescribed Ozempic for Diabetes Type 2. Over a period of time I slowly lost my sight until realising that I was going blind and the last medication I was taking was Ozempic, I stopped injecting it and over several years my sight returned fully. I have heard of instances where people went totally blind without warning and they never recovered their sight, while using Ozempic.

Just saying.

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