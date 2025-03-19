Join live TONIGHT (Wednesday 19 March) at 8pm AEDT where I will be taking you on a journey of discovery and activation.

Quite by accident, Katie Ashby-Koppens' GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia has sparked what can only be described as a remarkable community response to a highly concerning health issue. Her initial work on the case has led to independent research which has produced some astounding revelations, succcessful local Council motions, and a growing grassroots movement that's demanding answers.

The GMO case against Pfizer and Moderna in Australia set the ball rolling for an unprecedented chain of events. Independent research followed, which demonstrated there was DNA contamination in the Covid injections, then the news of the DNA contamination entered the public discourse when a group of Port Hedland Councillors successfully passed a Motion that the matter needed to be addressed at a Council level for the benefit of their local community. The story gets better – after the success of the Port Hedland Motion, many other Councils, Councillors, and concerned Australians have now come together to assist each other in preparing similar Motions.

Our webinar will bring some of the key figures of this story together for the first time; Katie and Rebekah Barnett will share their part in this incredible story, Jessica Rose PhD will help us understand the science, and Roy Rogers of the Port Headland Motion group will report on how the various Councils across the country are progressing, and explain how you can also get involved with your own Council.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear our experts, to bring your questions, and to get involved with a grass roots movement that is impacting local governments across the nation.

