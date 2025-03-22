The Reclaiming the Science webinar with Katie Ashby-Koppens, Rebekah Barnett, Jessica Rose PhD, and Roy Rogers was fantastic! In case you missed it, or would like to watch it again, the replay is available here.

Watch now

I came away feeling inspired by Roy to get my local council on board with the Port Hedland Council Motion to suspend the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because of the DNA contamination issue that Katie, Jessica and Rebekah described.

A Port Hedland Motion website has been built, and it provides clear and easy-to-follow steps to help people successfully create a Motion to their Council. Details on various Council’s progress can be found here.

Together, we can influence our elected representatives to get these dangerous products taken off the market.

