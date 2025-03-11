Millions of people in Australia, and billions worldwide, have been injected with mRNA products that are contaminated with DNA. Find out how this happened, what are the implications, and how you can get involved in bringing accountability to those who permitted it.

When: 19 March 2025, 8 pm AEDT

Where: Online, just register for your free ticket here.

A recording will be sent after the event to everyone who registers.

Register here