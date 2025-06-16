For those of you who enjoyed my recent conversation with Dr Ted Steele…

Life, the Universe and Everything Robyn Chuter · Jun 5 Have you ever had a conversation that completely transformed the way you look at life, the universe and everything? A conversation that prompted you to think deeply about the origins of life on earth, and the origins of life itself… and what life actually is Read full story

… and want to learn more about panspermia, Ted very kindly shared the following interview with George Howard, organiser of the Cosmic Summit taking place in North Carolina next week.

George discusses many of the topics that Ted and I touched on - including the fossils found in the Murchison meteorite and the mysterious origins of the octopus - as well as filling in the back-story of Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, and describing the life forms found on the outside of the International Space Station.

Enjoy!

Leave a comment