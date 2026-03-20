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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

Drugs...legal, illegal or otherwise never cure anything. Maybe you take a drug and manage something but cease the drug use and the problem is still there. The goal should be to remove as many toxic disruptions as you can. Things like vaccines, drugs, fake foods, smoking, alcohol, chemical poisons in your environment and stress factors. The idea of continually adding toxic or poison things into your world to fix problems is ridiculous.

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1 reply by Robyn Chuter
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
3d

"Trial participants who guess that they have received the drug, rather than placebo, experience positive expectancy - the expectation that they will get better. Conversely, participants who guess that they have received placebo experience the ‘know-cebo’ effect - the disappointment that they did not get the drug, which creates negative expectancy." I taught Ethology (a branch of Ecology/ Animal Behavior), at Univ, where the critical premise of the entire field of study is the subject CANNOT know they are being watched/studied or their behavioral responses are completely, and scientifically biased (as you very rightly point out!). There are thousands of studies that prove this scientific fact. You thus use that field in this post (and your notes) to argue against the study of "falsified behaviors" and the fake drugs shrinks use to "cure" them. The shrinks fought Conrad Lorenz when he introduced the Ethology field about 90 years ago. The shrinks won, so what we now have are high rise hotels in NA filled with hundreds of shrinks giving dangerous, useless drugs, destroying their "patients'" brains, sometimes for life, only for the shrinks' money! This is even outlined in the Merck MD manual that names the fake drugs that are still used every day by almost all the shrinks. Your post and notes really make you sound like an Ethologist to me, well done! The shrinks (some working on their shrink PhDs) in my course all got C and D's, especially the ones that had shrink practices. All their exam answers were glorified BS! No doubt as a Naturopath you use vitamins to do what shrinks fake. Personally, I used vitamins to eliminate all sleep problems caused from COV morons, that killed my father, mother, brother, aunt, and cousin with their fake, "unsafe and ineffective" vax. I received their illegally-altered death certificates, "natural causes", and talked to their MD's who all said they were killed by the vax, yet were all fired for telling the truth.

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