Have you ever wondered how people end up being the man-or-woman-in-the-street who appears in interviews on TV? Very often, a PR agency recruits these people and stage-manages the entire operation.

I don’t own a TV or read newspapers or magazines, but for my Australian readers who do, I would appreciate it if you could be on the look-out for a media piece featuring a pregnant woman in a discussion about RSV vaccination:

Let me know if you spot the outcome of this nasty propaganda exercise.

And for all my readers, this is yet another warning that much of the media content you consume is packaged up by PR agencies. It’s not news; it’s product placement.

Weber Shandwick does PR for pharmaceutical and vaccine companies, the CDC and the World Health Organization (but I repeat myself).

