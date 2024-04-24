Outbreak of knife crime in Australia?
Mitch and I don our tinfoil hats to discuss the spate of recent violent incidents
Are the recent stabbing incidents in Australia just random occurrences of violence that are being capitalised upon by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be, or is there a darker agenda at play?
Mitch and I explore what is known about these incidents, and do a bit of speculation on the broader context.
