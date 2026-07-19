One Meal a Day or Breakfast Like a King? - podcast

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One Meal a Day or Breakfast Like a King? Robyn Chuter · Jul 17 Folk wisdom from both East and West - codified by American nutritionist Adelle Davis in the 1960s - urges us to "Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper." On the other hand, many proponents of time-restricted eating2 suggest limiting one’s food consumption to an eight-hour ‘eating window’, typically between 12 pm and 8 pm. And there’s even a small but vocal faction who advocate ‘OMAD’ - One Meal A Day. Both of these protocols almost inevitably result in the majority of calories being eaten at night. So who’s got the right idea - the breakfast maximalists, or the breakfast skippers? Read full story

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