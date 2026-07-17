Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

Since I will eventually be replaced by some A/i wonker, my eating habits don't make much difference. I don't believe in DNA or genetics and I am an early bird which I attribute to having worked in a factory job for 23 years and having to get up early around 5:30-6:00 am. This was in the first half of my working life.

Now being retired, I am still an early riser. I have tried fasting and skipping breakfast. Even eating smaller all day long. The weight comes and goes and comes back. The idea of eating a big meal of pancakes, bacon and eggs for breakfast is very tempting. The body knows what it needs and deviating from this is not a long term solution.

Chrononutrition...is this going to end up being another marketing gizmo? I am glad I ran into this article as it has given me more food for thought.

Reply
Share
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
2d

The French people tend to eat small breakfasts Robyn, they find one egg is an oeuf.🥚

Reply
Share
2 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robyn Chuter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture