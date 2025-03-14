Empowered!
Empowered!
On the pursuit of happiness - podcast
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -18:06
-18:06

On the pursuit of happiness - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "On the pursuit of happiness"
Robyn Chuter
Mar 14, 2025
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

On the pursuit of happiness

Robyn Chuter
·
Mar 14
On the pursuit of happiness

Recently, I came across a paper that reported the findings of several studies that concluded that people who obsess over their own level of happiness end up more depressed, more negative, and less satisfied with their lives than people who are more or less unconcerned by how happy they are. On the other hand, aspiring to happiness or viewing the pursuit of happiness as an important goal had no detrimental effect on well-being.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

Empowered!
Empowered!
Empowered! is all about staying healthy in a world that profits from making you sick. Until the disproportionate and anti-science policy response to COVID-19 is overthrown, most of my podcasts will be COVID-related.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Robyn Chuter
Recent Episodes
Your brain on pain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Do antidepressants accelerate cognitive decline? - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
PSA screening leads to unnecessary treatment... and suffering - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
On the futility of breast cancer screening - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Mending the broken bone business
  Robyn Chuter
Lean body, healthy brain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter
Fat body, starved brain - podcast
  Robyn Chuter