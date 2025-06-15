Empowered!

Of Flat Earth and seed oils - podcast
0:00
-25:55

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Of Flat Earth and seed oils"
Robyn Chuter
Jun 15, 2025
Of Flat Earth and seed oils

Jun 13
Of Flat Earth and seed oils

A couple of months ago, I had my very first real-life encounter with a dedicated Flat Earther. I've come across such people in online spaces, but had never before met one in real life. I was at a rather large gathering of people, most of whom I didn't know, and - this will shock you - I eventually gravitated to what was laughingly dubbed by the other guests 'the conspiracy table'. I pulled up a chair and asked, "So what conspiracy are we discussing today? The JFK assassination? 9/11? Convid?" The Flat Earther took a long drag of his rollie, jerked his free thumb at the other two men seated at the conspiracy table, and replied, "I'm telling them about Flat Earth."

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

