Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
2d

You tossed this rebuttal aside but I think it’s important to understand who is behind these studies. Gov subsidies at play. Lobbies. Politicized science. Data can kinda say what you want it to say. I just don’t know how much science is truly honest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simonde's avatar
Simonde
2d

Seed oils are themselves ultra-processed 'food'. The extraction processes are harsh industrial processes that use toxic solvents. It's delusional to think that seeds are just squeezed to remove 'pure' oil.

Regarding the curvature of water, photos showing curvature are taken with fish-eye lenses. It has been proven beyond all doubt, by engineers and scientists using lasers, that large bodies of water show no curvature over distances of up to 100 kilometres. Here you can easily calculate the expected curvature of a spherical Earth over any distance: https://earthcurvature.com/ High altitude videos taken without fisheye lenses also show no curvature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture