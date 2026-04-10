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Empowered!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

Really engaging content. I am thinking more and more that food and water are substances that the body requires but not in the way the we have been taught. I think the entire creation of carbs-fats-proteins-vitamins-minerals is one gigantic marketing hoax. I think there is a denseness or calorie content that provides cell energy and it must be balanced according to physical bodily related activity.

How did people survive for thousands of years (pre-1800s) not knowing any of this? Granted, there wasn't all the fake foods we have now, but when they were hungry or thirsty they just ate and drank whatever they could get. No one paid much attention to the content of those foods as long as they were edible.

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Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
12h

I'll see if I can find a taser for you on market place Robyn. 😃

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