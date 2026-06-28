New Study Reveals Alarming Drop in Physical Activity Among GLP-1 Users - podcast

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New Study Reveals Alarming Drop in Physical Activity Among GLP-1 Users Robyn Chuter · Jun 26 It’s been more than two years since I wrote my miniseries on GLP-1 agonists - the weight loss injections that have taken the world by storm - and one year since I published an update on the emerging risks of suicidal ideation and irreversible blindness associated with use of Ozempic, Wegovy and their ilk. Read full story

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