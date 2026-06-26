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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Destroys your Bone density Muscle mass etc ,your starving yourself to death also increasing your risk for Pancreatic Cancer Liver disease etc.

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Christine Landale's avatar
Christine Landale
4h

WHAT is GLP-1??

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