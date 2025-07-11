Empowered!

Moral courage under fire - podcast
Moral courage under fire

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Moral courage under fire"
Robyn Chuter
Jul 11, 2025
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Moral courage under fire

Robyn Chuter
·
Jul 11
Moral courage under fire

An Israeli soldier shoots dead an unarmed Palestinian child as he walks to school. A burly male police officer slams a petite woman against a wall, pinning her in a chokehold, and then trips her to the ground and sits on top of her - all because she was not wearing a facial covering which is completely ineffective at preventing viral infection (and for which she had a valid medical exemption, as her male companion repeatedly pointed out during the entire ordeal). An employee of the pharmaceutical behemoth Merck emails colleagues a list of doctors who have criticised Merck's anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx - which the company knew caused double the background rate of heart attacks, before it was released onto the market - with instructions to "neutralise" and "discredit" those doctors, adding “We may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live.”

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

