Money doesn't buy happiness, but life sucks without it
Two fascinating charts illustrating the correlation between material prosperity and happiness.
People who live in the poorest parts of the world have the lowest levels of happiness. I wonder what the degrowth advocates would make of this?
Please discuss:
Totally agree with the title, life sucks big-time without money. It's been said that, 'life is like a shit sandwich, the more bread you got, the less shit you have to eat'.
I don’t know….There are a lot of unhappy, anxious, medicated kids and teens in the U.S. and a lot of happy, smiling, unmedicated kids and teens in countries like Nepal. How are they really measuring happiness?