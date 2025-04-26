Menopausal hormone therapy: Overpromising and underdelivering? - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Menopausal hormone therapy: Overpromising and underdelivering? Robyn Chuter · Apr 25 In the previous post, I briefly surveyed the history of menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) since the 1950s, analysed the rise of 'the perimenopause' as a textbook example of disease mongering, and sorted the laundry list of symptoms often ascribed to 'the perimenopause' into three categories: those symptoms that are definitively linked to the dramatic changes in reproductive hormones that occur during the menopausal transition; those that may be linked to hormonal changes; and those that are not, or are probably not, caused by hormonal changes but instead by aging and/or poor health and/or psychosocial issues. Read full story

