Marketing perimenopause, for fun and profit - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Marketing perimenopause, for fun and profit"
Robyn Chuter
Apr 12, 2025
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

I put out a call to my (very much appreciated) paid subscribers recently, for suggestions on contentious health and nutrition topics that they would like me to investigate. The following comment grabbed my attention, as I had been thinking for quite a while about doing a deep dive on the renewed push to prescribe hormone therapy to menopausal women.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

