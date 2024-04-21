Not one mention of the word ‘vaccine’ as an explanation for the precipitous decline in infectious disease mortality in the first quarter of the 20th century. Note that there was never any organised use of typhoid vaccines; diphtheria vaccination did not begin in earnest until well into the 1930s, and there’s plenty of evidence that smallpox vaccination campaigns increased smallpox incidence and mortality.
Very topical. On my waiting lists of podcasts to listen to is the Brett Weinstein Darkhouse whose topic is polio !
Thank you, Robyn. You always give me so much to think about and I appreciate it.