I Informed You Thusly: Part 4 - podcast

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I Informed You Thusly: Part 4 Robyn Chuter · Jun 18 Dear reader, can you believe that it’s been over four years since I filed an instalment in ‘I Informed You Thusly’? If you’re new around here, this is the miniseries in which I channel my urge to bellow “I TOLD YOU SO!!!!” at the top of my lungs, every time an article is published in a medical journal that admits that some crazy conspiracy theory I’ve been talking about for freakin’ years is actually true, into a (hopefully) more constructive direction. Read full story

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