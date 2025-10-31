Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Landale's avatar
Christine Landale
1h

Amazing amount of RESEARCH! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dijana's avatar
Dijana
1h

Loved this, so inspiring. Lucky indeed to have heard Eric and witness his ability. He paid back his bad habits in spades to us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture