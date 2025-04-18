For the last couple of months, I’ve been collecting call-outs from SourceBottle, a platform that connects journalists and bloggers and increasingly public relations (PR) agents with sources for news stories, magazine articles, podcast episodes and the like.

Have you ever wondered how a particular family ends up in a photograph accompanying a news piece, or how ‘experts’ are selected to be interviewed on radio shows and podcasts, or quoted in magazine articles? In many cases, the answer is SourceBottle, or similar platforms.

This post is not a criticism of SourceBottle; I’ve responded to many call-outs over the years, and many of these have resulted in high-quality articles and well-conducted interviews.

However, I’ve become increasingly alarmed by the subject matter of many of the call-outs which appear on my daily email from SourceBottle. As (I believe) the following selection will illustrate, many of the organisations who make these call-outs are not just reporting the news - they are actively shaping it, without ever disclosing their agendas. And what people see and hear in the various forms of media they’re exposed to each day, shapes their attitudes, values and beliefs - a fact that is very well understood by the various organisations that seek to direct that process. (Operation Mockingbird wasn’t a conspiracy theory; it was, and perhaps still is, conspiracy fact.)

I encourage you to read the following call-outs, paying particular attention to the media outlet or publication who placed it, and the tone of the call-out. What presumptions underlie each call-out - that is, what is the journalist (or other agent’s) ‘angle’? Does the call-out appear to be for the purpose of writing a balanced story, or is it clearly tilted in a particular ideological direction? Have you seen stories or campaigns in the media that you suspect are the product of any of these call-outs?

Do you think it’s appropriate for a PR agency to be creating a ‘national media pitch’ on such themes? Who or what might have hired the agency to create this pitch - that is, who is paying for this, and why? What is the evidence against the notion that ‘childhood bullies grow up to contribute to toxic masculinity and abusive behaviour in adulthood’, and why isn’t the PR agency asking for this evidence rather than assuming that childhood bullies grow up to be abusers - or indeed, that all childhood bullies were male? My worst experiences of bullying were at the hands of females. And what the hell is ‘toxic masculinity’ anyway?

As I’ve written previously, ‘ADHD’ is a completely bogus diagnosis invented out of whole cloth by psychiatrists seeking legitimacy as ‘real’ doctors treating ‘real’ conditions, and pharmaceutical companies salivating at the thought of pushing their drugs onto every man, woman and child they can get their claws into. Why isn’t the ‘major daily newspaper’ tasking their top journalists with an in-depth investigation of how this travesty has been foisted onto the public, instead of normalising it?

My experience of ‘neurodiversity diagnoses’ is that they’re just as bogus as ADHD. Perhaps the reason that partners and family members ‘refuse or struggle to accept a neurodiversity diagnosis’ is that they recognise that it’s bogus?

Maybe I’m off-base here, but to me, this smacks of normalising aberrant sexual behaviour, and making people with more middle-of-the-road sexual proclivities feel like they’re missing out on the excitement of a late-night A&E visit with a foreign object lodged in their private parts. Yeah, I think I’ll pass.

Not shocking coming from The Daily Mail, but once again, in my opinion this is an attempt to normalise aberrant sexual behaviour, and to undermine the value of stable monogamous relationships between people who don’t need to do weird, transgressive things in order to experience sexual pleasure. You know, people who actually love each and whose sexual enjoyment is an expression of that love, rather than the use of other human beings as props for their perverted fantasies. Yup, I’m judging them nine ways to Sunday.

Oh look, another completely bogus diagnosis. For those not in the know, premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a fake condition that was essentially invented by pharma giant Eli Lilly in order to extend the patent life of its blockbuster antidepressant, Prozac, by rebranding it as ‘Sarafem’, a supposedly targeted treatment for this invented diagnosis. Something that any decent ‘freelance journalist’ should be able to discover for him/herself, with about five minutes of online sleuthing.

Notice that the journalist only wants to interview women whose husbands deserted them after an illness diagnosis - because all men are bastards and women would never do such a thing.

How sick is this? On Mothers’ Day, let’s all celebrate how great it would be not become a mother, and instead to spend your life producing life-sucking, real-human-relationship-destroying fondle slabs instead?

How exactly does one enter into a sexual relationship with a chatbot? The mind boggles. Transhumanism, anyone?

Why is a ‘major daily newspaper’ carrying out a marketing campaign for the shingles vaccine? Can’t Merck and GSK afford their own publicity… or is their way of getting around the ban on direct-to-consumer advertising?

This is the only call-out that offered money to sources, but you have to agree to give your kid a (pretty much completely useless) flu shot to get it. Again, why the hell is a newspaper paying parents money to participate in a PR stunt for a pharmaceutical company?

I really feel for couples who are unable to conceive naturally, but I can’t help thinking that all the assisted reproductive technologies are a slippery slope to transhumanism. What’s your perspective?

I hope you enjoyed this diversion from my usual info-heavy posts, and that it prompts you to examine every piece of media content with a more critical eye. I’ll be back to my menopause mini-series next week!

In the mean time, for those of you commemorating Holy Week, I hope you experience deep spiritual renewal. And for those of you who just enjoy the long weekend, I hope you’re spending it with your loved ones.