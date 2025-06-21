I don’t know why, but for as long as I can remember, I’ve been kind of obsessed with the solstices. I count down the days to the winter solstice, which signals the end of the longest, darkest nights of winter (although not the coldest of the winter weather, sadly) and presages the gradual lengthening of the days. And I always feel slightly mournful at the summer solstice, because from then on, the days begin getting shorter, imperceptibly at first but gathering momentum as the autumn equinox draws closer.

Watching the sunrise on this shortest day of the year, here in the Southern Hemisphere, was particularly special:

Everything looks so beautiful in the first blush of daylight, as if it’s all been freshly painted by the greatest artist who ever lived:

‘Morning has broken like the first morning

Blackbird has spoken like the first bird

Praise for the singing, praise for the morning

Praise for them springing fresh from the world.’

(No blackbirds here, but we do see some beautiful fairy wrens!)

The dogs were impatient with all of my photo-taking, and eager to get going on their morning walk:

Hope those of you in the Northern Hemisphere are making the most of your longest day, and to my fellow Southern Hemispherers - cheer up, the longer days are on their way!

