I don’t know why, but for as long as I can remember, I’ve been kind of obsessed with the solstices. I count down the days to the winter solstice, which signals the end of the longest, darkest nights of winter (although not the coldest of the winter weather, sadly) and presages the gradual lengthening of the days. And I always feel slightly mournful at the summer solstice, because from then on, the days begin getting shorter, imperceptibly at first but gathering momentum as the autumn equinox draws closer.
Watching the sunrise on this shortest day of the year, here in the Southern Hemisphere, was particularly special:
Everything looks so beautiful in the first blush of daylight, as if it’s all been freshly painted by the greatest artist who ever lived:
‘Morning has broken like the first morning
Blackbird has spoken like the first bird
Praise for the singing, praise for the morning
Praise for them springing fresh from the world.’
(No blackbirds here, but we do see some beautiful fairy wrens!)
The dogs were impatient with all of my photo-taking, and eager to get going on their morning walk:
Hope those of you in the Northern Hemisphere are making the most of your longest day, and to my fellow Southern Hemispherers - cheer up, the longer days are on their way!
Lovely! I'm much the same with the solstice's, equinox's. It doesn't really mean anything, and yet it means everything. One opposite, is that I feel more mournful for the winter solstice, as I don't look forward to the hot summers here (although admittedly, it's hard to get everything done when there's only 10 hours of sun light, during many of which, it's also raining). But what I find most sweet is appreciating every minute of the day in winter, because it's scarcer, you appreciate it more.
I notice and feel the same hope, Robyn. That lovely song is actually praising the Creator of this natural beauty “springing fresh from the Word” (of God).