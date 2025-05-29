Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Funk's avatar
Jessica Funk
4d

Excellent article! Thank you for your detailed work to bring awareness to what I think is the biggest problem facing modern humans…the destruction of our biome. I am curious and am likely to believe that this destruction begins earlier in the digestive tract…dentists have long promoted ‘killing ‘ products for oral hygiene. From alcohol mouth rinses to fluoride toothpaste. I don’t think it will happen in my career but as we come to understand the oral biome more completely, we’ll realize that we had it all wrong for more than a century. This could be a which came first the chicken or the egg tale….our compromised diets led to the need of the modern dental products. For the most part, Ancestral diets didn’t cause the oral issues seen today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robyn Chuter
Sunface Jack's avatar
Sunface Jack
1d

Have you ever read "phylogenetic poppycock" by Dr Tom Cowan?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture