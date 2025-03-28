It’s been my enormous privilege to work with Stand Up Australia and Vaccine Choice Australia. I’m pleased to share with you this message from Peter Harris and Katrina Lane, announcing the launch of Inform Me, a comprehensive program analysing the safety and effectiveness of every single vaccine in the Australian vaccination schedule:

For too long, the conversation around vaccines has been filtered, fast-tracked, and one-sided.

But what if you had access to something different?

Something transparent, respectful, and grounded in evidence — not pressure.

Next week, we launch Inform Me:

A free online platform built to support true informed consent — not just in name, but in practice.

What Inform Me Offers:

Evidence-based video modules

Printable fact sheets you can take to your GP

Live expert Q&As where questions are welcome

A calm, student-first space for learning — without judgement

Whether you're:

– A new parent navigating the schedule

– Pregnant and unsure what's actually recommended

– A grandparent or practitioner who's starting to ask deeper questions

…this platform is for you.

Be first to explore → inform-me.org

Informed consent shouldn't be controversial — it should be the baseline.

We're here to bring that back.

We launch in one week. We hope you'll join us.

We Need Your Support

Inform Me has been self-funded from the start because we believe no one should face financial barriers to accessing critical information.

Our vision is to empower families to make the best decisions for their children, saving millions of lives and reshaping the conversation around childhood vaccinations.

Your support—whether it's through donations, volunteering, or sharing our resources—ensures we can keep this mission alive and growing.

If you're interested in becoming a major donor, contact Katrina Lane at katrina@inform-me.org or call 0427 080 224.

Together, we can create a world where informed choices lead to healthier families and brighter futures.

Warm regards,

Peter Harris

Chairman

Katrina Lane

CEO