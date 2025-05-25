From Kilimanjaro to the kitchen: Debunking social media nutrition advice with an African diet swap study - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

From Kilimanjaro to the kitchen: Debunking social media nutrition advice with an African diet swap study Robyn Chuter · May 24 I've written extensively about the simmering epistemic crisis - a crisis in which there is no agreed-upon reality - that reached boiling point during the manufactured COVID crisis, dramatically transforming the process by which people gather information about their world, and make decisions about who and what to believe. In my corner of that world - health science - the epistemic crisis spawned the proliferation of self-appointed ‘influencers’ who trade on the trope that everything the experts tell you about nutrition is wrong, but I have the truth that’s been hidden from you. Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment