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Drop Stix's avatar
Drop Stix
21hEdited

Interesting, thank you.

What if dementia sufferers downed a fibre supplement like metamucil that has both soluble and insoluble fibre? Or preferably a supplement that is soluble fibre only.

Not the same nutritional dark matter as a healthy diet but I wonder if it'll achieve anything.

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