I was honoured to be invited to open the Natural Health Society’s autumn webinar series with a presentation on therapeutic fasting, which is one of the most powerful tools that I use in my practice to restore health.

Fasting is one of the most ancient documented practices for enhancing health. It’s also the subject of some of the most compelling scientific studies published in recent years. In fasting, we have a modality that activates the body’s inherent capacity to heal from both acute and chronic illnesses, as well as holding the potential to extend healthspan, and possibly lifespan.

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You can watch the presentation below, and also download the slides which are fully referenced (just click the hyperlinked numbers).

Slides:

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