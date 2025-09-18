I'm at the pointy end of a water-only fast right now, and hence not quite in the right frame of mind to write a new article this week. By the way, if you want me to write about my fast…

So instead, I thought I would share this interview on the gut microbiome that I did with Shukul from High Carb Health, a couple of years ago.

I've written a whole heap of articles about the gut microbiome previously, covering everything that I discussed with Shukul (links below), but for those of you who prefer to learn by watching and listening, I believe this is the most comprehensive presentation on the gut microbiome that I've ever done.

Enjoy!

Further reading:

(With extensive references to back up everything that I said during the interview.)

