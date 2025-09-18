Everything you ever wanted to know about the gut microbiome, but were afraid to ask
A microbiome masterclass with Shukul from High Carb Health
I'm at the pointy end of a water-only fast right now, and hence not quite in the right frame of mind to write a new article this week. By the way, if you want me to write about my fast…
So instead, I thought I would share this interview on the gut microbiome that I did with Shukul from High Carb Health, a couple of years ago.
I've written a whole heap of articles about the gut microbiome previously, covering everything that I discussed with Shukul (links below), but for those of you who prefer to learn by watching and listening, I believe this is the most comprehensive presentation on the gut microbiome that I've ever done.
Enjoy!
Further reading:
(With extensive references to back up everything that I said during the interview.)
The Universe Within (meet your gut microbiome, and learn how to make friends with it)
Gut bugs and human health: A tale of two evolutionary trajectories
From Kilimanjaro to the kitchen: Debunking social media nutrition advice with an African diet swap study
The perils of proton pump inhibitors – Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3
The Fibre Fix: How fibre-derived compounds prevent cancer… and why the carnivore cultists are dead wrong about fibre
Of bugs and brains – how your gut microbiome affects mental health
Anxiety and the gut microbiome: How your gut bugs can chill you out or stress you out
Making Stuff Up: Popular internet ‘wisdom’ about healing leaky gut
How the Pill and HRT affect your gut… and your risk of autoimmune and inflammatory disease
Menopause, gut bugs and oestrogen – how nurturing the ‘garden in your gut’ can help prevent weight gain, diabetes and cancer
