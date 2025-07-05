Eat your way to better sleep? - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Eat your way to better sleep? Robyn Chuter · Jul 4 Sleep is one of the Six Pillars of Lifestyle Medicine, and for good reason. Both inadequate quantity and quality of sleep have deleterious effects on every organ and system in the body. From impeding the immune system's ability to defend against infections and cancer, to diminishing glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, to ramping up appetite (especially for 'comfort foods' high in fat and sugar), to impairing cognitive function, poor sleep contributes substantially to just about every complaint that plagues modern humans... and that I see in my practice, every day. There are also significant societal and economic effects of our collective sleep problem, including increased risk of motor vehicle and workplace accidents, worse academic outcomes, and decreased workplace performance and productivity. In short, poor sleep has significant ramifications, and figuring out ways to help people sleep better should be a major priority of health professionals and the research community. Read full story

