Empowered!

Empowered!

Empowered!
Empowered!
Drugs and gut bugs - podcast
0:00
-17:25

Drugs and gut bugs - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Drugs and gut bugs"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
Aug 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Drugs and gut bugs

Robyn Chuter
·
Aug 14
Drugs and gut bugs

As I discussed in The Fibre Fix: How fibre-derived compounds prevent cancer, our gut microbiota perform a vast array of beneficial functions for us, including synthesising vitamins and amino acids, producing short chain fatty acids including butyrate, detoxifying bile acids, and training our immune system to tolerate food while combating harmful bacteri…

Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture