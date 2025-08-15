Drugs and gut bugs - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Drugs and gut bugs Robyn Chuter · Aug 14 As I discussed in The Fibre Fix: How fibre-derived compounds prevent cancer, our gut microbiota perform a vast array of beneficial functions for us, including synthesising vitamins and amino acids, producing short chain fatty acids including butyrate, detoxifying bile acids, and training our immune system to tolerate food while combating harmful bacteri… Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment