Empowered!

Empowered!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
16h

Given all that this study takes on a very troubling prospect for our beneficial microbiome that protects and strengthens our health. Oh, it's from 2023, by Anthony Fauci. Admits that current vaccines are ineffective...after pushing for them being mandated. And suggests that future vaccines target our microbiome. Sound like a good idea?

Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses

David M. Morens, Jeffery K. Taubenberger, Anthony S. Fauci

Cell Host Microbe, January 11, 2023

https://www.cell.com/cell-host-microbe/fulltext/S1931-3128(22)00572-8

These are the most relevant excerpts. Very long, but not as long as the entire paper. For the TL/DR types here goes (too long for one comment, follow the excerpts in comment #2 below):

"In this review, we examine challenges that have impeded development of effective mucosal respiratory vaccines, emphasizing that all of these viruses replicate extremely rapidly in the surface epithelium and are quickly transmitted to other hosts, within a narrow window of time before adaptive immune responses are fully marshaled.

...

They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue, without causing viremia, and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others.

...

Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines. This observation raises a question of fundamental importance: if natural mucosal respiratory virus infections do not elicit complete and long-term protective immunity against reinfection, how can we expect vaccines, especially systemically administered non-replicating vaccines, to do so? This is a major challenge for future vaccine development, and overcoming it is critical as we work to develop “next-generation” vaccines.

...

(1) Natural infections with mucosal respiratory viruses may not be fully controlled by human immune responses because the human immune system has evolved to tolerate them during very short intervals of mucosal viral replication

(2) Since mucosal and systemic immunity only partially protects against infection with mucosal respiratory viruses, we must take advantage of alternative host immune mechanisms

(3) Immune correlates of protection against mucosal respiratory viruses are incompletely understood, vary between viral strains and subtypes, with viral drift, and they exhibit inter-individual variation

...

Natural infections with mucosal respiratory viruses may not be fully controlled by human immune responses because the human immune system has evolved to tolerate them during very short intervals of mucosal viral replication

The signs and symptoms of many different mucosal respiratory virus infections are remarkably similar: a short duration of illness and a typically uncomplicated course featuring rhinorrhea, sneezing, sore throat, variable cough, malaise, and in many cases low or absent fever.41 These commonalities strongly suggest similar pathogenic mechanisms for these viruses involving host inflammatory and innate immune responses.

...

Moreover, the several compartments of the respiratory immune system function in significantly different ways than do immune system compartments in other organ systems. In particular, the respiratory immune system resides in separate tissue-specific areas of the semi-organized, mucosal-associated lymphoid tissues (MALTs) of the tear/conjunctival associated lymphoid tissue (TALT), nasopharyngeal associated lymphoid tissue (NALT), bronchial associated lymphoid tissue (BALT),44 and in separate pulmonary compartments. Each of these compartments independently senses viral infection and antigen presentation, interacts with the other compartments and with the systemic immune system, initiates local effector responses, and maintains a variably tolerized immune state.

The terms “disease tolerance” and “immune tolerance” refer to the still-incompletely characterized but distinct category of mammalian immune defense mechanisms that allow hosts to “accept” infection and other antigenic stimuli to optimize survival (reviewed in Medzhitov et al.42 and Iwasaki et al.43). Because humans inhale and ingest enormous quantities of exogenous proteins with every breath and mouthful, the respiratory and gastrointestinal immune compartments have evolved to deal with continual and massive antigenic assaults from the outside world. (Immune responses to viral infection of the gastrointestinal mucosa have recently been reviewed,45 and are not discussed here.) Inhaled and ingested proteins must be identified and either tolerated or attacked and eliminated. This requires a highly evolved and complicated immune “decision-making” strategy that simultaneously accepts harmless foreign proteins while down-regulating immune responses to infectious agents and allergens that otherwise might cause bystander tissue damage.46,47,48,49,50

From the teleological point of view of the pathogen, mucosally replicating/non-systemic respiratory viruses have adapted over millennia to tolerized host immune environments to optimally infect, replicate, and spread quickly, before adaptive immune responses can be fully marshaled to control them. Among other tactics, they do so by inhibiting host interferon (IFN) responses (as do other systemically replicating RNA viruses), expressing decoy antigens, and inducing aberrant immune responses that promote viral survival without causing significant host tissue damage.16 The host respiratory microbiome contributes to this balance as well, on one hand by limiting infection (for example, by regulating IFN production) or on the other hand by promoting infection (for example, inducing antiviral states of immune tolerance).46,51,52,53 The gut microbiome has also been associated with individual variation in vaccine response, and this association also needs further in-depth investigation.

...

The importance of mucosal secretory IgA (sIgA) in pathogen-specific responses against respiratory viral infections has long been appreciated for influenza viruses,65,71 RSV,72,73 and more recently SARS-CoV-2.74,75

The immunologic “Faustian bargain” between tolerance versus infection control, which permits transient, moderated infection by respiratory agents of low or intermediate pathogenicity to restrain the destructive forces of an immune elimination response,16,59 may be problematic for vaccine control of respiratory viruses, not only in the local and systemic sensing of vaccine antigens but also in eliciting optimal immune responses. Not surprisingly, immune tolerance is most pronounced in the upper respiratory tract, where respiratory viruses are inoculated, compared with the lower respiratory tract,49,57,76 where some respiratory viruses may spread if not contained (see below). This presents an additional challenge to developing vaccines that should ideally both dampen initiation of viral infection and control infection post inoculation.

...

Many studies in humans and experimental animals, some before sIgA had been recognized,22,58,79,80,81 indicate that secretory mucosal immunity is generally more effective than systemic immunity in controlling mucosal respiratory viruses18,79,82 and that tissue-resident memory T cells can be effective in rapidly responding to mucosal infection.83 The main humoral effectors at mucosal sites are sIgA expressed upon mucosal surfaces by local IgA-secreting plasma cells/plasmablasts and T cell memory and effector cells in the MALT.18,58,61,70,81,84,85,86 Nasal sIgA is the best correlate of protection in RSV challenge studies,18 even in the absence of systemic IgA-producing B cells. Similar results are seen with other viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.87,88,89,90 Although non-systemically replicating mucosal viruses elicit systemic effectors, including systemic IgA-producing plasma cells and in some cases high levels of serum IgA and IgG, neither circulating antibodies, plasmablasts, nor systemic B or T or T effector cells function optimally at mucosal sites. This is due in part to the dilution of transuded antibody and the fact that many such effector cells lack trafficking signals to these sites.85

It is therefore important to consider natural situations in which acquired antibody-mediated immunity does control non-systemic mucosal respiratory viruses. As long ago as 1918, it was shown that passively administered influenza immune plasmas could limit human influenza infection.91 In the 1940s, inhaled aerosolized influenza antibodies were also shown to have an effect against clinical influenza.92 Influenza infection generates durable systemic immune memory responses, as indicated by the detection of specific memory B cell clones 90 years after infection with the 1918 influenza virus93; however, low levels of circulating immunoglobulin and the time lag between infection and development of an anamnestic response may not offer neutralizing protection against a rapidly replicating influenza virus. Similar observations have been made with other mucosal respiratory viruses. For example, maternal IgG antibodies, especially antibodies against RSV F protein, protect against infant RSV16,17,18,19 and a parenterally administered humanized monoclonal antibody prevents RSV infection in at-risk infants.

Nevertheless, the effectiveness of circulating Ig in these situations depends on transudation to mucosal surfaces of very high titers of antibody with specificity for key viral epitopes. It is not fully understood how such transudation is controlled, how antiviral IgA is regulated to function in both passive immunity and immune regulation,67,94 or how to elicit and sustain such high antibody levels with vaccination.

...

(1/2 con't in comment below)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Robyn Chuter and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture