Empowered!

Empowered!

Empowered!
Empowered!
Drug-free treatments for perimenopausal symptoms - podcast
0:00
-25:51

Drug-free treatments for perimenopausal symptoms - podcast

Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Drug-free treatments for perimenopausal symptoms"
Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
May 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Drug-free treatments for perimenopausal symptoms

Robyn Chuter
·
May 11
Drug-free treatments for perimenopausal symptoms

In Part 2 of the Menopause Files, I discussed the pros and cons of menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), summarising the conditions for which it provides effective relief, the conditions that are not helped by it, and the diseases for which it increases risk.

Read full story

Empowered! is a reader- and listener-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment

For information on my private practice, please visit Empower Total Health. I am a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Practitioner, with an ND, GDCouns, BHSc(Hons) and Fellowship of the Australasian Society of Lifestyle Medicine.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Robyn Chuter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture