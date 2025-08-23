Does taking paracetamol during pregnancy increase the risk of autism and ADHD? - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

Does taking paracetamol during pregnancy increase the risk of autism and ADHD? Robyn Chuter · Aug 22 When I wrote The ADHD scam three years ago, a vigorous debate was underway in the research community regarding the involvement of paracetamol/acetaminophen in the skyrocketing incidence of (so-called) ADHD, autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders. In that post, I cited an article published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology in September 2021, which rang the alarm bell on use of paracetamol during pregnancy: Read full story

