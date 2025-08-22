Empowered!

Great write up thank you. I was not aware of the second piece or the utter destruction in the womb of our poor babies.

"These studies controlled for known confounding factors including "maternal age, maternal illness, maternal use of medications other than acetaminophen, maternal intelligence, parental education levels, socioeconomic status, maternal drinking, maternal smoking, maternal drug use, genetic confounding, confounding due to indication (i.e., clinical reason for taking the medication), and other risk factors for NDDs [neurodevelopmental disorders] including child birth weight, child gestational age as well as some others". "

- A lot of these are not necesarily confounders but rather interact with the tylenol exposure. My impression is that when studies find harms even ignoring this, that those harms could still be greatly underestaimed. Other studies may miss a harm signal completely by adjusting away the interactions.

- For confounding by indiction (CBI) in particular, I don't know how anyone can "control" for this. I have done a lot of work on confounding by contraindciation (CBC, the reverse of CBI) in vaccine studies, and there is zero way to just make it go away without extraordinary efforts that medicine is far below acheiving. Not familiar with whether CBI causes underestimation or overestimation. CBC always causes underestimation.

- Tylenol use could be a proxy for vaccine use during pregnancy.

- One study says children with autism have lower tylenol use. Children with signs but no diagnosis yet likely do the same. This could also cause undestimation of tylenol risk.

- Kids at highest risk of gettin gan autism diagnoses absolutely have lower vaccination rates, which could also conceal risks of tylenol during pregnancy.

The whole game is a sham and studies will cover up risk in numerous ways people just don't get.

