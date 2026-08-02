Debunking the Timing Hypothesis - podcast

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, images and videos) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Debunking the Timing Hypothesis: Does Menopausal Hormone Therapy Really Protect Against Dementia, Depression and Cardiovascular Disease? Robyn Chuter · Aug 2 It’s been over a year since I wrote the last installment of The Menopause Files. In that time, enthusiasm (misplaced enthusiasm, IMHO) for hormone replacement therapy - now rebranded ‘menopausal hormone therapy’ or MHT - has only grown. Every week, I see female clients in their mid-to-late forties who have been prescribed some form of hormonal therapy for concerns such as weight gain, low mood, and mild cognitive issues like difficulty with word finding. As noted in Menopausal hormone therapy: Overpromising and underdelivering? (Part 2 of The Menopause Files), these complaints are not alleviated by MHT. So why do doctors - especially those who brand themselves as ‘holistic’ or ‘integrative’ - continue to prescribe hormones for conditions for which there’s no proven benefit? Read full story

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated:

Leave a comment