I freely confess that I don’t get out much these days, but it does seem to me that most Branch Covidians have quietly distanced themselves from the cult, and would rather not be reminded of how abominably they behaved during this period of mass insanity.

But there is still a small minority of committed cultists who are keeping the faith, like the loyal acolytes who still worship at the doomsday guru’s feet, even after his fifteenth prediction of imminent Armageddon has failed to come to pass. And nowhere are you more likely to find these hold-outs than in our inconguously-named ‘health system’.

A reader sent me the following account of her close encounters of the Branch Covidian kind, in a Sydney hospital. Her elderly father, who suffers from dementia and who reluctantly assented to receiving two shots of modified RNA, plasmid DNA-contaminated, unlicensed GMO Pfizer goo, has been in hospital for seven weeks, after falling and breaking his hip. He developed a serious post-surgical blood infection. Then, after an osteoporosis injection that his family did not authorise, his blood calcium dropped dramatically. He also had a fall whilst in hospital, due to negligent supervision. All of these misadventures have had a negative impact on his dementia.

Last week, my reader’s dad ‘tested positive’ for COVID (whatever that means, namely nothing). He was in a shared room of four, while having a cough, but is currently in a single, isolation room with no symptoms. Because that totally makes sense.

I’ve blanked out the names of individuals and institutions named in this account, although quite honestly, I’m not sure that they deserve anonymity.

Here’s my reader’s story, in all its glorious insanity:

Hello friends, this is our experience as of this week…..

Crazy times at XXXX hospital!!

Warning ⚠️

This is almost a novel in length!

Dad had a cough a week ago when he was in the shared room with 4 patients.

They said he had Influenza A

🤧

He initially stayed in the shared room.

Then on Saturday he tested positive for Covid. They moved the other patients out of the room. He stayed the day there.

Then that night they moved him into isolation and they put him in a single room for isolation. He will be in isolation till he has a negative test on day 10.

They told mum to mask up and gown up but she said ‘No’. She didn’t want to look like an alien and scare dad 😷 .

Then yesterday morning the Dr from the hospital rang mum and said they wanted to start Paxlovid, the Covid antiviral.

(This is several days after the positive test and dad is barely coughing by now and has no other symptoms!)

Anyway, they gave mum a bit of a hard time saying it was hospital procedure and that dad could have respiratory failure leading to death. Anyway mum gave a firm ‘No’ saying that dad is much better. She said that dad went in there for a broken hip and now he has a multitude of problems.

Mum suggested to do another test as dad could be negative. But the dr said they don’t test until day 5 and day 10.

So on their system dad would not be given the opportunity to show a negative result by his own healing and the antiviral would be given the credit instead!!

So yesterday the three of us were with dad (mum, my sister and myself).

The nurse asked if we wanted to wear a mask but we politely declined as dad had no symptoms.

Dad was sitting up in the chair and in good spirits. He was eating well and chatting. Since he was in a single room I took in a CD player so he could listen to some music. He really enjoyed it. He had some of the fruit cake that I made with his cup of tea. Dad said it was like a little picnic 🧺 ☕️ 🍰

Up until today we would go to the kitchenette to get boiled water to make dad’s tea. He only drinks black tea. He has his own mug and we take teabags so it’s just the hot water from the zip boiler that we use. It’s simple and handy as dad loves his tea and has about 10 cups a day. We were happy to do it and it definitely saved time for the nurses!

Anyway, S—, the unit manager, told mum yesterday that she can’t use the kitchen as she is a Covid contact. And the same goes for my sister and I 😤

So this is now the procedure for making a cuppa for dad -

- Mum rings the buzzer for the nurse to come.

- Nurse comes to the closed door with gown and mask (takes a minute or two).

- Nurse only pops her head in.

- Mum asks for hot water so dad can have a cuppa. She doesn’t take dad’s mug as it could be contaminated.

- Nurse gets boiling water in paper cup and then knocks on door, pokes hand in so mum can take the cup.

Happy days 😳

Mum asked that if she did a RAT test would it clear her to use the kitchen? The nurse wasn’t sure but they gave mum a RAT test to do. My sister also took a RAT test in as we wanted to do a sneaky test on dad.

So this is what happened with the RAT test 🐀:

Mum and dad were both negative (only one line on the test).

We were pretty happy about it 👍.

So Mum took the two negative tests to show the nurse. The nurse said that the one line meant that the tests were positive.

Mum was baffled and came and told us that we might be mistaken!

So we pulled out the information insert from the RAT box.

It showed visuals for what was positive and negative.

One line was negative and two lines was positive.

So the nurses couldn’t read the test correctly and were wrong 🤪 .

Mum went back and showed the nurses the insert and they just looked at mum with mouths wide open 😮.

(It is a teaching hospital after all!)

So we were having a bit of a giggle to ourselves with the absurdity of it all and just continued our visit.

But about an hour later S— (the nursing unit managed) came in, all masked up.

(I’ll put this in point form so it doesn’t get too confusing as our conversation with S— went back and forth a bit)

- He stated that there cannot be three visitors with dad as he is in isolation for Covid.

- that we are not taking the Covid seriously as we refuse to wear a mask.

- mum showed S— the negative RAT tests but he said those results ‘can only be taken with a grain of salt’.

- I asked that if the test were positive would they still be ‘taken with a grain of salt?’; he didn’t respond.

- he said that people in the community are still not taking Covid seriously and that it is a very dangerous virus. The hospital has a duty of care to keep people safe.

- my sister said that Covid is basically a cold/flu and just part of the coronavirus family. He said that he doesn’t have a tin foil hat. My sister said that he could have hers!

- S— said that there are lots of vulnerable people who have cancer treatment and we need to be considerate (remember dad is in the orthopaedic ward, not cancer treatment ward).

- I made the comment that vulnerable people were having cancer treatments well before the ‘pandemic’ and there was the flu in the community before Covid. It was just something that people took care with.

- S— said that we need to consider the nurses who come and go from patients. I said that according to health officials, nurses are vaccinated and therefore they can’t get Covid or pass it on 😉.

- He replied that he didn’t want to get into conspiracy theories! 🤯.

- He sighed and then said that there is a lot of grey areas. He looked a bit deflated but he continued to hold his ground.

- We acknowledged that he was in a hard position and we understood that he has a policy to follow. We reassured him that we didn’t want to cause any problems.

- He said he was thankful that we are there such long hours while caring for dad. We reiterated that the nursing staff work hard but we are not fearful of Covid and especially since the tests were negative now, could we please use the kitchenette. He said he would get back to us about it 🥴.

Poor dad, he really didn’t know what was going on throughout the conversation. He kept asking if we were going home. Then when SSSS left dad gave me a side eye and said, “Let’s hit the road and get out of here before we catch it!”

But then he started singing to the Roy Orbison CD.

Hopefully we can get dad home soon.

A question: Would you trust these people with your health, or your loved ones?

