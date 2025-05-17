Empowered!

Blind spot, or blindsided by the menopause industry's ghosts? A closer look at Marty Makary's defence of HRT - podcast
Audio version of this week’s Empowered! post, "Blind spot, or blindsided by the menopause industry's ghosts?"
Robyn Chuter
May 17, 2025
Transcript

Empowered! - The Podcast is a podcast feed where the latest Empowered! articles are read aloud. This is for all those people who would prefer to listen to my content, and is also perfect for sharing with your friends and family who insist that they “don’t have time to read”.

To view the sources (links to articles, graphs, and images) that I referenced in this article, please visit the text version of this post:

Blind spot, or blindsided by the menopause industry's ghosts? A closer look at Marty Makary's defence of HRT

Robyn Chuter
May 16
Blind spot, or blindsided by the menopause industry's ghosts? A closer look at Marty Makary's defence of HRT

As discussed in Part 1 of The Menopause Files, the use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) by peri- and postmenopausal women plummetted after the publication of results from the Women’s Health Initiative hormone therapy trials in 2002. To recap those findings, women taking combination HRT (equine, or horse-derived estrogen plus a synthetic progesterone called a progestin) for an average of just over five years (and a maximum of 8.5 years), had a slightly increased risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), stroke, pulmonary embolism and invasive breast cancer, along with a slightly reduced risk of colorectal cancer and hip fracture.

Discussion about this episode

