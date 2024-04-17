Here’s something that caught my eye today: the country with the highest proportion of people who regularly attend medical check-ups (South Korea)…

… has the lowest percentage of people who are satisfied with their health:

It’s almost as if hanging out with doctors more, and presumably getting more tests, and accumulating diagnoses and prescriptions, decreases people’s perceptions that they’re healthy. But that couldn’t be right, could it? Could it?

What other relationships and associations can you spot?

