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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
21h

I would bet that the calcium in a manufactured pill is not the same as calcium found in nature or natural foods. If calcium is added to a food, it is manufactured and not nearly the same as natural calcium. Thus, chemically processed calcium is not healthy as a possible cause for bodily distresses. This works for most supplements if they are manufactured. That's how I view it.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
1d

Great and clear summary thank you! I shall share forward.

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